Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

AGYS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 127,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,905. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

