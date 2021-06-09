AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment’s adherence to an active portfolio-management policy, entailing prudent asset-selection efforts and timely adjustment of its portfolio has enabled it to see notable book value growth. Also, the Fed purchase support, stable interest rates and a steepening yield curve are tailwinds for agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). Hence, the company’s notable exposure to Agency MBS will likely provide attractive returns. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past month. Further, with mortgage rates remaining at low levels, prepayment speeds have increased, exposing the company to reinvestment risk. Further, focus on risk and liquidity management limits prospects of robust returns. Also, a higher hedging coverage ratio is typically detrimental for book value amid a low-interest rate environment.”

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

