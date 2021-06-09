Agora (NASDAQ:API) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

Shares of API stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. Agora has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on API shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

