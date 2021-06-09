Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE opened at $356.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.40. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

