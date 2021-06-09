Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 155.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

KO stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

