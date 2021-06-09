Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $17,995,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 56.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Kroger by 51.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 853,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 291,775 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in The Kroger by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.