Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.300-2.400 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.07.

NYSE APD traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.35. 778,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,425. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

