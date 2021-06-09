Akropolis (AKRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.05 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00069349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00957107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.64 or 0.09356396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,500,912 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.