Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,855 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises about 5.0% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $846,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 6,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

