Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.65 Million

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $219.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.29 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $875.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.84. Albany International has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Albany International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Albany International by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Albany International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

