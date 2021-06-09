Albert Erani Sells 94,612 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00.

ORGO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 1,198,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,496. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.