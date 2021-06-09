Alembic Global Advisors Initiates Coverage on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Equities researchers at Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

PCT stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

