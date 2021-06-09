Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

NYSEARCA BJAN remained flat at $$35.50 during trading on Wednesday. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02.

