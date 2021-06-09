Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

