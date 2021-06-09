Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 98,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,915. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

