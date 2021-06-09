Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ALFA stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £384 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 62.10 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

In related news, insider Adrian Chamberlain acquired 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.