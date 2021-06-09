Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.