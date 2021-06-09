Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 299,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,666. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

