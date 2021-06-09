Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.10

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 52164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,147 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,260. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

