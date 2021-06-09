ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $10,450.42 and $15.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

