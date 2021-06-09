Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $4.19 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 140,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

