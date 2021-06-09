Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 1,991,762 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

