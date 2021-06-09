Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,500 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.60% of Malvern Bancorp worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLVF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

