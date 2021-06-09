Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,968 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $195,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 65.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,911,800. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

