Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,680 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,150 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

