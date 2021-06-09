AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
