Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.50

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 586418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.99. The firm has a market cap of £55.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

