Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 4,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,214. The company has a market capitalization of $673.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

