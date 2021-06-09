Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 21,692 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

