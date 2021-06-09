Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 49.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,930.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

