Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 38,859 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,859 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.17. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.