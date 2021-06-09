Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $166,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

