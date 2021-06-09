Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

