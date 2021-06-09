Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AMAL opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Insiders have sold a total of 9,959 shares of company stock worth $173,898 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

