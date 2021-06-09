Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
AMAL opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43.
In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Insiders have sold a total of 9,959 shares of company stock worth $173,898 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.