AMATEN (AMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,481.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. AMATEN has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $5,481.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

