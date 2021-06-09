Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $396,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,503.35 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

