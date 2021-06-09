Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 336,112 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $724.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.