Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 336,112 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.27.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $724.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.
