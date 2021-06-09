Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.