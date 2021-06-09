Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.40.

AMRC stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.