América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.66

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 8166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 64.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.