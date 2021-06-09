American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,775 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.