American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.24-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 1,440,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

