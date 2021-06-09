American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 1304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

