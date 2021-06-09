American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-1.300 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.