American International Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.