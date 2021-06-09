American International Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.