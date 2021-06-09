American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,607,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 374,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

