American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 173.06 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,600,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

