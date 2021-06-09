American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,776 shares of company stock valued at $196,463 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

