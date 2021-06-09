American International Group Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $10,882,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $800,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

